Watch: Chef duo cooks world’s largest chicken nugget, hits Guinness World Record

Renowned chef Nick DiGiovanni from the USA and Lynn Davis from Japan have teamed up again and come up with another colossal culinary creation. Now, they have prepared a super-sized chicken nugget to fetch a new world record.

Earlier, the duo had created a buzz by baking the world’s largest cake pop weighing 44.24 kg and the video had caught many eyes across the internet.

On Saturday, Nick DiGiovanni uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he along with Lynn, popularly known as Lynja on TikTok, can be seen cooking a huge 20.960-kg chicken nugget, approximately 115 times bigger than an average chicken nugget in the presence of two food experts and Guinness World Records Adjudicator Claire Stephens.

Watch the video here:

They first mashed a total of 40 slices of bread and put half a gallon of milk into it. They prepared a mixture and then whisked 40 eggs. They used 18 kg of ground chicken and seasoned it with the required spices. Next, they mixed the seasoned ground chicken with the previously whisked eggs and milk-soaked bread.

The duo added the mix in a specially made contraption. They used the paintbrush to coat it with beaten eggs and breadcrumbs before putting it for the final cook. Then, it was cooked in a commercial oven for some moments. The chefs paused the cooking halfway and pulled it out for putting an extra coating. They added the breadcrumb mix once more and cooked for the final time.

When the final product was ready, Claire Stephens inspected the chicken nugget and weighed it. After completing all the procedures, she finally announced it as the largest chicken nugget in the world which added another feather to the duo’s crown. The cooking tutorial video has already garnered 10 lakh views on YouTube and users have showered congratulatory messages to the chef duo for fetching the world record.

