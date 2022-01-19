Watch: Canadian woman takes selfie standing atop car as it sinks into icy river

The bizarre incident took place on 16 January in Ottawa’s Manotick when the woman crashed her car in the frozen Rideau River

A Canadian woman has made international headlines after she took a smiling selfie standing atop her car which was sinking into frigid water.

The bizarre incident took place on 16 January in Ottawa’s Manotick when the woman crashed her car in the frozen Rideau River. The yellow sedan eventually broke through the ice and started sinking into icy water, forcing the woman to stand on top of her car. Instead of trying to save herself, the woman took a selfie.

In a video, residents along the banks of the Rideau River can be seen with their kayaks and ropes hurrying to rescue the woman. She, however, stood calm on top of her fast-sinking car.

The woman is facing severe criticism for taking selfie during a life-threatening moment. A Twitter user wrote that the woman captured the moment while residents hurried to rescue her.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Police department praised the rescuers for their prompt action which saved life the driver.

As per Canadian newspaper National Post, the woman was rescued safely and did not suffer any injury. She also refused to be examined by the paramedics' team.

The Ottawa Police charged the woman with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Police also urged residents to stay off the river as the ice condition is unpredictable.