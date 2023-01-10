Watch: Canadian news reporter suffers black-out on live TV

Canada: A TV reporter suffered a scary ‘black out’ while giving a piece to camera on the live TV on Sunday.

During a live broadcast, the reporter lost consciousness and alerted the news anchor of the station, saying, “I’m not feeling very well right now.”

CTV reporter Jessica Robb began stumbling over her words and having trouble finishing sentences while she was reporting to anchor Nahreman Issa from the field in Edmonton.

In the video taking rounds across social media platform, Robb apologised to Nahreman. I’m not feeling good at the moment, but I’m about to. As Robb’s words start to fade, she can be seen on the air beginning to wobble.

CTV Edmonton reporter, Jessica Robb, suffers a coincidence—😢 pic.twitter.com/VXA2gxrwgV — Alice Liu (@chunkmusic) January 9, 2023

Issa returns to the studio and adds, “We will make sure that Jessica is OK, and we’ll give you guys an update a little bit later.”

Despite posting a statement from the reporter on Twitter on Monday, the station has not yet disclosed the specifics of Robb’s medical crisis.

In the statement, Robb claims that “on Sunday night, a very personal and sensitive moment happened as I reported live on TV.”

Since then, it has been circulated tens of thousands of times along with illogical explanations for the cause.

She added, “Thank you to everyone who has contacted out with encouraging messages of well wishes and concern.”

“It has been quite overwhelming, and while I can’t respond to every message, please know that I have seen and value each and every one of them”.

“Additionally, due to erroneous assumptions about what caused the tragedy, I have experienced a tremendous amount of hostility and hatred,” Robb stated.

She said, she can declare that there is no need for fear and that her understanding of her medical background provides a logical explanation for what happened, “even though I won’t reveal private medical information publicly. However, I can attest that the COVID-19 vaccine had absolutely nothing to do with the incident,” she tweeted.

It is still unclear when she will join back.

