Watch: Canada man destroys luxury homes using excavator after getting fired, later fined

Getting fired is the worst experience anyone can face. There are many who take inspiration from it and move ahead in life while a few others take it to heart. A man from Canada, who recently got fired from his job, made sure his ex-employers knew how angry he was.

The ‘super’ annoyed man took revenge by using a digger to wreck luxury homes at a popular marina in Canada. Footage of the same has surfaced online, which shows a person using a massive excavator to smash one of the beautiful lakeside properties in Canada’s Calgary.

The video was shared on Twitter by Don Tapscott who captioned the post by saying ‘You can't make this up’. The video was captured on camera by locals in that area who witnessed the sight before police officers arrived at the scene.

“A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator,” the complete post read.

Watch the video below:

You can’t make this up. A disgruntled, fired employee from a marina near our lake house snapped and destroyed the entire marina with an excavator. Does anyone have more information on what happened? #Muskoka pic.twitter.com/XcCLAVBFMy — Don Tapscott (@dtapscott) July 27, 2022

According to The Daily Star, soon after the police officers arrived, they arrested the 59-year-old man, who is confirmed to be a former employee of the property. The accused has also been charged with a fine of $3,906 (approximately Rs 2,38,758).

The owner of the property, Geordie Newlands, asserted that he was aware of the incident and also confirmed that more than one building in that area has been damaged by the accused.

Talking to a local media outlet - Calgary Herald, Newlands further stated that ‘luckily no one got hurt, which is a good thing’. He further expressed that such an incident happening is almost surreal.

Since posted on 28 July, the video has accumulated more than 2,74,000 views and over 5,000 likes. One of the users wrote, "Finally the working class is beginning to rise" another jokingly said, "I heard he was a ten-foot-tall invisible ghost."

