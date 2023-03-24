British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took everyone by surprise when he was spotted playing cricket with England’s T20 World Cup winning team. He was seen facing quite a few deliveries from Sam Curran and Chris Jordan. The Indian-origin PM was also spotted trying his hands on bowling. The match was being played in what looked like a garden at Sunak’s official residence, 10 Downing Street.

A video of the friendly game was shared by the prime minister’s senior videographer, Luca Boffa on Twitter. He captioned the video saying, “Prime Minister @RishiSunak playing cricket with the #T20 World Cup winning cricket team at 10 Downing Street.”

Prime Minister @RishiSunak playing cricket with the #T20 World Cup winning cricket team at 10 Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/Bqh57dVZce — Luca Boffa (@luca_boffa) March 22, 2023

Sam Curran was seen throwing a spin delivery to Sunak who then missed it. The prime minister was also seen edging off a Jordan’s delivery. Loud cheers could be heard from all those who were present during the game.

Meanwhile, England’s limited-overs skipper Jos Buttler also posted a few glimpses of the team’s meet at 10 Downing Street. “It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads!” he wrote.

It was a privilege to take the T20 World Cup 🏆 to 10 Downing Street yesterday with a few of the lads! pic.twitter.com/eunljIerSO — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) March 23, 2023

Apart from Curran and Jordan, Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Richard Gleeson and Tymal Mills were also present during the team’s meeting.

Marking their second T20 World Cup win, England defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup that happened in November. England led by Paul Collingwood first won the title in 2010 beating Australia. It is also the first team to hold both ODI and T20 World Cup titles at the same time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.