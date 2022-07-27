Watch: Bridge cracks open due to scorching heat in China, clip shows harsh effect of climate change

People got stunned after watching the unusual happening. While some of them blamed the poor design and engineering defect of the bridge, most expressed their concern about the rising temperature

China is grappling with the harsh effect of global warming. People are enduring soaring temperatures and heat waves. Amid this situation, recent footage which has gone viral across the internet is reminding us how lethal the effect of climate change can be. The clip shows a bridge cracking open purportedly due to the extreme heat. The bridge is reportedly located in China’s Quanzhou.

The video, supposedly CCTV footage, has been shared by Now This News on their Twitter handle. In the 25-second-long video, the 20-year-old bridge can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures.

A couple of photographs showing the ultimate condition of the bridge have also been attached to the video. According to CNN, the clip was recorded on 23 July when the mercury level breached the 40-degree-Celcius (104-degree-Fahrenheit) mark.

Watch video:

This bridge in Quanzhou, China, cracked under the pressure of intense heat in the area. The bridge, which was just 20 years old, can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures that topped 40°C (104​​°F) that day. pic.twitter.com/5fBXpCWen9 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2022

The caption of the Twitter post reads, “This bridge in Quanzhou, China, cracked under the pressure of intense heat in the area. The bridge, which was just 20 years old, can be seen suddenly buckling under the strain of temperatures that topped 40°C (104​​°F) that day.” Since it was uploaded, the video has received almost 2 lakh views.

People got stunned after watching the unusual happening. While some of them blamed the poor design and engineering defect of the bridge, most expressed their concern about the rising temperature. One of the commenters wrote, “The quality of the concrete used in a lot of Chinese construction projects is inferior. Plenty of content highlighting apartment buildings falling apart.” Another user commented, “Hope nobody was hurt.”

As per the reports by Associated Press, the highest temperatures were recorded in China about a fortnight ago and many people from several provinces were hospitalised after suffering heat stroke.

Climate change is the major reason behind these extreme weather events, the AP report added. Warmer air has the capacity to store more water which can lead to massive cloudbursts and floods. Hundreds of people from south-central China have already been evacuated due to floods.

