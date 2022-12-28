Winter storms in the United States have been accompanied by icy weather and devastating gusts. The blizzard conditions are causing major power outages for Americans. Christmas celebrations have also been spoiled due to the bitter cold. The crisis is the result of a lethal arctic blast or ‘Bomb Cyclone’that swept through the country starting last week. Amid this situation, an interesting science experiment has gained popularity among Americans. People are throwing boiling water into the air and watching it instantly turn into ice in midair due to the frigid temperatures. A clip of such an astonishing demonstration has been uploaded on Instagram by a page named ‘Nowthisnews’.

In the slow-motion video, a man, standing on a snow-covered surface, can be spotted throwing off some boiling water from a mug. As soon as the liquid was launched into the air, to everyone’s surprise, it froze midway instead of dropping onto the ground. The chilling temperature made the liquid change its shape and turn into snow even in that brief time period.

The stunt was conducted at the Missoula International Airport in Montana and was recorded by an official of the National Weather Service. On that day, the temperature recorded in that region was nearly -17 degrees Fahrenheit. Since an Arctic air mass dropped down from Canada, Montana has been experiencing severe cold with the mercury bar hitting -40 degrees at the lowest.

The caption of the clip reads, “Boiling water freezes mid-air. This is what boiling water looks like when it’s tossed into the air which is -17°F. Staff from the National Weather Service recorded the stunt at Missoula International Airport in Montana, where the wind chill hit -40°F in recent days.”

The magical view of the water turning into ice undoubtedly fascinated internet users. The Instagram reel has received more than 7 lakh views since being uploaded. It has also accumulated nearly 40,000 likes on the platform so far.

In the comment section, a user shared, “I encouraged my teens to do it for science and my entertainment, but they grasped the concept and decided it wasn’t worth going out at -27°.” Another viewer noted, “We were doing this in Nashville like 3 days ago. It’s cold everywhere right now.” A person sarcastically said, “Pretty cool except mad people got second-degree burns trying this.”

