Watch: Bill Gates shares ‘leaping’ Insta-reel to mark Microsoft’s 47th birth anniversary

In the video, Gates is jumping over a chair apparently at his company's office years ago.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates posted an Instagram Reel on Monday, 4 April, to mark the 47th anniversary of his company. Microsoft Corporation was founded by Gates and his childhood pal Paul Allen on 4 April 1975.

In the video, Gates is jumping over a chair apparently at his company's office years ago. He also added a caption asserting that Microsoft’s breakthrough required leaps and bounds to accomplish the mission of providing a computer on every desk in every household. He also added, “I'm proud that the company is working to empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more.”

His reel has gained more than 2.3 lakh likes so far on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Microsoft signed an agreement with IBM in 1980 and the breakthrough came in as it built the operating system named MS-DOS in association with the company. Microsoft became public in 1986 and by the age of 31 years, Gates had become the youngest self-made billionaire in the world of that time.

Bill Gates stepped down as Microsoft Corporation’s CEO in 2000. After resigning from his position, he expressed his wish to focus on philanthropic works through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation is led by the belief that every life has an equal value. It works on improving people’s health and tries to lift them out of hunger and poverty in developing countries.

Gates resigned from his day to day full-time role at Microsoft Office in 2008 but held onto his seat on the software giant's core board till 2020.

He also stepped down from the Microsoft Board on 13 March 2020 as the board pursued an investigation regarding Gates’ prior romantic affair with a fellow female employee, as per reports. According to one of the company spokespersons, the board was alerted in 2019 that Gates sought to initiate the relationship in 2000.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.