WATCH: Biden's never-ending faux pas. Now says 'More than half the women in my administration are women'

Washington: “More than half the women in my administration are women,” said US President Joe Biden in one his latest episodes of gaffes.

Speaking at the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), Biden mixed up his words while attempting to say that women make up half of his administration.

He was talking about how the evolution of FMLA and the accomplishments of his government has helped low-income families with working mothers, according to Fox News.

Watch the video here:

“More than half the women in my administration are women.” : Biden pic.twitter.com/jSeZ4WxA4N — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 3, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton, who had signed the FMLA into law, had also joined Biden at the event.

Clinton said that the FMLA is still as important as it was during his tenure during the 90s.

Biden while taking the podium said that Medicaid, the official Medicare service provided by the US government, has been extended for new moms to facilitate them with postpartum depression support.

Previous gaffes by Biden

Last month, a video of Joe Biden and US vice president Kamala Harris went viral on social media. In the video, he can be heard saying, “America is a nation that can be defined in a single word.” The single word sounded something like “Asufutimaehaehfutbw”.

In an ‘Equal Pay Day’ event conducted by the White House in March last year to celebrate Women’s History Month, Joe Biden accidentally called US vice president Kamala Harris as the “First Lady”.

He said, “There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting COVID,” pointing out the fact that Harris was not present with him at the event.

Soon after ending a speech at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, Joe Biden shook hands with an invisible person. Following this, he roamed around the stage looking confused.

