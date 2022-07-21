Watch: Bengaluru traffic top cop shares chilling footage of how helmet stops bus from crushing rider’s skull
The video shows the rider losing his balance and falling on the ground, while the bus hits the brakes and almost runs over the rider’s head, which is saved by the helmet
Helmet is mandatory while riding a bike in India. Ones without a helmet may have to pay a fine. Added to this campaigns to raise awareness about the need to wear helmets have been taken up both by the government and various NGOs.
In line with this, Bengaluru traffic police Joint Commissioner Dr BR Ravikanthe Gowda has posted an exclusive video, which shows the necessity of a good quality helmet to avert major accidents.
Gowda took to Twitter to share the bone-chilling footage that shows a man on a bike literally coming back from the doors of death even after his head gets stuck under a bus. Sharing the horrific footage, he asked bikers to use an ‘ISI-marked’ helmet that can turn out to be a saviour while meeting a road accident. He captioned the post by saying, "Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves a life."
ಉತ್ತಮ ಗುಣಮಟ್ಟದ ಐ ಎಸ್ ಐ ಮಾರ್ಕ್ ಹೆಲ್ಮೆಟ್" ಜೀವರಕ್ಷಕ"
Good quality ISI MARK helmet saves life. pic.twitter.com/IUMyH7wE8u
— Dr.B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda IPS (@jointcptraffic) July 20, 2022
The horrific clip starts with a bike rider, later identified as 19-year-old Alex Silva Peres, trying to take a turn while riding his two-wheeler. All of a sudden, a bus can be seen coming from the other direction of the turn. Peres gets startled after seeing the bus and loses his balance. He almost crashes into the bus and his head gets stuck under one of the back wheels of the moving bus.
After the driver realises the situation, he stops the vehicle and reverses to help Peres release his head. As he was riding the bike, he had his helmet on. The helmet is destroyed in the crash but it saves his life. In no time, two onlookers rush to the spot to help the biker.
Since being shared, the clipping has already garnered more than 1,000 likes. Users stated their confusion regarding the original ISI-marked helmets in the comment section. While one of the users commented, “Sir ISI standard on a helmet is an absolute joke. If you say ECE or Snell it's agreeable,” another noted, “This could be a great advertisement for helmet. Still, that helmet got obliterated.”
