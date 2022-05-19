Watch: Bear hanging on street-side pole leaves passerby in awe

The hilarious incident occurred on a busy street in Wyckoff Township. Reports suggest that the bear climbed down and went back to a local pond nearby after spending 15 minutes there

A bear clinging to a pole can be the least expected scene for someone walking down a street. But recently, last weekend, residents of Bergen County town in New Jersey got astonished after watching a small black bear scampering up a pole on a busy street. The video of the rare happening has grabbed many eyes online and is going viral all across the internet.

The video was captured from a car. In the video, the bear is seen hanging on to a poll holding it tight. The bear looks confused and it is watching the reaction of the passersby. At the first glance, the passerby could not believe their eyes and was watching the bear in awe. The hilarious incident occurred on a busy street in Wyckoff Township. Reports suggest that the bear climbed down and went back to a local pond nearby after spending 15 minutes there.

Watch the video here:

We’ve heard of pole dancers, but this is wild: A small black bear was spotted clinging to a pole on a busy street in Wyckoff Township, NJ. Local authorities were called and said the little guy climbed down and made his way back to a local pond after about 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ygFKndhSeV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 19, 2022

A news agency named Now This News shared the video on its official Twitter account. The caption said, “We’ve heard of pole dancers, but this is wild: A small black bear was spotted clinging to a pole on a busy street in Wyckoff Township, NJ.”

Since being posted, the short clip has received more than 15,000 likes o Twitter. Users marked the hysterical incident with some funny reactions in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “he stayed up there for 15 minutes? The tips must have been excellent.” Another user poked that the bear might be getting ready for the P-Valley premiere.

After getting the news from the locals, police officers reached the spot and kept an eye on the bear. Animal control officers in the area did not have to take any action because the animal did not create any affray. Lt. Joseph Soto, the spokesman for the township police department, later confirmed that the bear went to drink water from a nearby pond on Franklin Avenue.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.