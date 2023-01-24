With automation and digitalisation reaching their peak, technology is no doubt making human lives easier. However, the advancements go hand-in-hand with a few drawbacks. One such episode of a tech goof-up was recently captured on the live camera, and credit must go to the internet that people around the globe witnessed the same. In a rare incident, a BBC newsreader was left red-faced, after an automated camera in the newsroom suddenly started moving, prompting the anchor to chase it around. The incident took place with BBC presenter Victoria Valentine, who only brought it into the limelight by sharing it on social media. It all occurred while Victoria was hosting the breakfast show live on-air. Victoria was about to begin reporting on a news segment in the BBC studio when the cameras started to play up. However, she tried her level best to take control of the scenario.

While sharing the video on her official Twitter account, Victoria wrote in the caption, “Unexpectedly off-piste today for a Davos story. Bend ze knees & trust (in your director). Thank you to the cool heads in the gallery this morning who make recoveries *almost* look like they were scripted all along.”

The video opens by showing a wide-shot recording of the entire studio. As the camera zooms in, Victoria can be seen walking in front of the studio. The moment she begins her piece to the camera by saying, “Hello there, we start in the Swiss ski resort of Davos where the…” the robot camera starts panning around the empty room. The camera moves till it reaches the other side of the studio and Victoria is seen chasing it to come back in the frame. She is heard saying, “You know what? Stay with me. Sometimes this happens. Just to prove it’s live.”

After this Victoria laughs, as she begins running after the camera. The camera eventually stops with its frame exhibiting the anchor’s chair. Victoria in a moment reached her seat and sat down in front of the camera while flashing a big smile at the camera.

After that, she continued, “We’re going to talk about what Keir Starmer has been talking about – the opposition party leader. He has been reassuring the investors at the World Economic Forum that Labour is pro-business and pledging to do more to attract foreign investment into the UK if they win power next year.”

Several users took to the comments section and lauded the anchor for the way she handled the situation. One user commented, “Brilliantly handled. Gotta love the robot cams.”

Another commented, “Handled like a pro.”

A third user commented, “the gallery ‘owe you one’ there! – what a recovery.”

So far the video has been viewed more than 172,000 times and has garnered around two thousand likes.



