Watch: Barack Obama's discussion with school kid about favourite book goes viral

Former US president Barack Obama recently shared a cute video on his Twitter handle which has gone viral. In the video, an elementary school kid was talking to Obama about a popular children’s book - Green Eggs and Ham.

In the video clip, the former US president can be seen engrossing in conversation with the kid. He asked the girl if she had a favourite book, to which the girl said, “Green Eggs and Ham.” Obama and the little girl then recite some lines from the book.

Obama concludes the conversation by saying, “You know what, you and I could go on the road. That’s fantastic.” After the conversation, he looked quite impressed with the school kid as she knew the book by heart.

The heartwarming discussion happened when Obama visited the vaccine site at Kimball Elementary School in southeast Washington. The students between the age of 5-11 years received their jabs at the school.

The former US president shared the adorable discussion on his Twitter handle yesterday, 23 December. “I thought I knew Green Eggs and Ham better than most people, but at Kimball Elementary’s vaccination site earlier this month I finally met my match,” tweeted Obama.

Check the video here

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1473745362112372744

Since being posted, the video has accumulated over 8.4 lakh views and social media users have expressed their feelings by writing lovely comments.

Obama visited the vaccination site on 1 December to encourage the children to take the vaccine dose against COVID-19 . The event was part of Biden administration’s push for children to get jabs against COVID-19 ahead of the winter season.

The United States is currently dealing with Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 . As per a Times of India report, the country has recently recorded the first death due to the new strain. Omicron is currently the dominating variant in America, accounting for 73 percent of new COVID infections last week.

