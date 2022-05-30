Watch: Barack Obama shares reunion video with boy who touched his hair in 2009 iconic photo

On meeting Philadelphia again, Obama congratulated the teen on his high school graduation

Former US President Barack Obama took to social media and shared a video in which he virtually reconnected with the little boy whom he met in 2009. The boy identified as Jacon Philadelphia was five years old when he had visited the Oval Office with his parents and elder brother.

During his visit, the little lad had asked Obama if they had identical hair. The president then bent down and asked Philadelphia to go ahead and touch his hair. The moment got captured on camera and became an iconic photograph. It was even hung in the West Wing during Obama’s presidency.

Recently, Obama met Philadelphia again, following which he shared a video of their interaction on Twitter. As the video opens, it shows Obama calling Jacob and asking him if he remembered him. "I remember you telling me that your hair was going to be grey next time," the boy says. To which Obama laughs and says, "And I was not lying!"

Further in the video, Obama explains in detail his interaction with Philadelphia that took place in 2009. The former US President then speaks of the little boy’s father, who was a marine and had served in the National Security Council. He had brought his wife and two sons to the White House in the year Obama became the president.

As Obama recalled how the elder brother was asking serious questions about weapon systems and the budget process, the younger bother initially stared at him and then had a different kind of question. He asked Obama “Is your hair like mine.” Then, Obama asked him to check and see for himself, so he leaned down and the little one touched his hair.

On meeting Philadelphia again, Obama congratulated the teen on his high school graduation. "Today, he’s graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion," the former US President wrote.

Watch the video below:

Jacob Philadelphia was five years old when he visited the Oval Office and asked if his hair was like mine. That photo became one of our favorites – a reminder of the power of seeing yourself in your leaders. Today, he's graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion. pic.twitter.com/gB39hFS3Wp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2022

So far, this clip has collected more than 1.4 million views. While many users hit like to the video, some others expressed their love for both.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.