WATCH: Attack on Taliban convoy in Kabul amid celebrations on anniversary of US troop exit

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far but in the past, the Islamic State has targeted the Taliban

New Delhi: A Taliban convoy came under attack on Wednesday amid celebrations on the first anniversary of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, journalist Bilal Sarwary said on Twitter.

He also shared a video purportedly showing the attack on the convoy in Kabul’s Khair Khana. Sarwary said that the convoy was returning from Bagram.

#AFG The aftermath of the deadly attack against a Taliban convoy in Kabul’s Khair Khana on Kabul’s northern outskirts. Taliban Convoy was on its way back from Bagram where Taliban held a military parade celebration US withdrawal from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/nU7HCenrrY — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) August 31, 2022

Bagram was the largest US military base in the country. It fell to the Taliban after the Afghan troops stationed at the base surrendered on 15 August 2021.

The Taliban held parades at the Bagram base to mark the anniversary of US troop withdrawal.

له امریکايي اشغال څخه د افغانستان د ازادۍ لومړۍ کلیزې په مراسمو کې هوايي ځواکونو رسم ګذشت!#ازادي

بشپړ خپرونه👇https://t.co/7Mw7um8iVE pic.twitter.com/y3FEtbdvud — RTA Pashto (@rtapashto) August 31, 2022

The plane carrying the last US troops took off from Kabul just a minute before midnight on August 31 last year.

That departure ended America’s longest war, which began in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far but in the past, the Islamic State has targeted the Taliban.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.