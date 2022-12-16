WATCH as Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar destroys Pakistan journalist

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to a journalist from Pakistan who during a press meet at UN Security Council asked him, “How long will South Asia see terrorism disseminating from New Delhi, Kabul, Pakistan? How long they are going to be at war?”

Responding to the journalist from GEO TV Pakistan, Jaishankar said: “You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this because it is minister from Pakistan who will tell you how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism.”

He went on to says, “At the end of the day, the world is not stupid. The world is not forgetful and the world does increasingly call out countries, organisations, people who indulge in terrorism and by taking the debate elsewhere, you are not going to hide it. You are not going to confuse anybody anymore.”

He further told the Pakistan journalist, “My advice is to please clean up your act. Please try to be a good neighbour. Please try and contribute to what the rest of the world is trying to do today, which is economic growth, progress, development.”

The remarks were made by the EAM while he was interacting with reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing a signature event held under India's presidency of the Council on 'Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward.

Jaishankar also said that the world sees Pakistan as the "epicentre" of terrorism and asserted that the international community has not forgotten where the menace stems from, despite the brain fog induced by over two years of Covid-19.

Responding to another question by a journalist on Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar's recent allegation that "no country had used terrorism better than India", Jaishankar said: "I know we have been through two and a half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where terrorism emanates from, who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region."

"So, I would say that it's something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do," he added.

With inputs from agencies

