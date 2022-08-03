Watch: Arizona police rescues woman trapped inside car stuck in flood waters

Arizona has witnessed heavy rain, flooding and strong wind in the last couple of days. Reports also suggest that western Nevada and northern Arizona were hit by mud and debris from flash floods

Nail-biting rescue footage of a woman from a car stuck in flood waters in United States’ Arizona has been making headlines. Shared by Apache Junction Police Department on social media, the clip shows the vehicle caught in flood waters near the city of Apache Junction. The incident happened on 28 July, as per reports.

In the video, the police officials are seen trying to persuade her to escape from the vehicle. But the woman tells them she will not abandon her dog, who is also in the car along with her. Then one of the officials can be seen breaking one of the car’s windows and requesting the woman if she is able to crawl.

“Can you crawl, no? Ma’am, it’s going to go under,” a police officer can be heard asking the trapped woman. He then orders her to hurry up and throws a tow strap for her to hold on.

In the meantime, the flood water starts rising and seems to be entering the car little by little. The officer is again heard saying, “Come here, hurry, hurry. Get up, get out of here.” While being rescued, the woman gets anxious about her pet dog. To which, the police officers are heard consoling her stating that they will rescue the dog as soon as she comes out.

Only after getting the assurance from them, the woman holds the strap and the police officers pull her out to safety.

Watch the dramatic video here:

On July 28, 2022, the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 different calls for service related to flooding. The incident you will see in this AJPD officer body camera is from a rescue of a motorist stranded in Weekes Wash. (1 of 5) pic.twitter.com/WXrrJMO6dp — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 30, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the Apache Junction Police Department informed that two officers were involved in the rescue. One was a detention officer and the other was a Mesa firefighter. The law enforcement agency further mentioned that they were deeply saddened as they were unable to retrieve the dog.

Arizona has witnessed heavy rain, flooding and strong wind in the last couple of days. Reports also suggest that western Nevada and northern Arizona were hit by mud and debris from flash floods.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.