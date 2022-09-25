Watch: Anti-hijab woman activist brutally beaten on Iran streets

New Delhi: Pulling the girl from her shoulder an Iranian cop throws her on the footpath with her head hitting the curb backwards, in a video showing how Iran is cracking down on women demanding the withdrawal of the strict dress code and action on Mahsa Amini’s death.

The video tweeted by Iranian anti-hijab activist Masih Alinejad shows a group of policemen pushing and beating women protestors in the city of Shiraz.

“See how savagely the security forces attacked and pushed this woman so her head hits the curb in the city of Shiraz”, Alinejad wrote.

Iranian forces have indulged in a violent crackdown on protestors in the ongoing anti-hijab protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September.

Over 40 people have so far been killed in the crackdown that has seen the snapping of the internet and the arrest of journalists to gag the dissent.

The protests that initially broke out in Tehran and Amini’s native Kurdistan have now spread out to most of the provinces of Iran. Protestors reportedly also ‘took control’ of parts of the Oshnaviyeh town of West Azerbaijan province.

However, the ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi has vowed to deal decisively with protest instead of heeding the demands, adding to the protestors’ anger.

Amnesty International said the evidence it gathered from 20 cities pointed to “a harrowing pattern of Iranian security forces deliberately and unlawfully firing live ammunition at protesters”.

Mahsa Amini died after she was arrested by the ‘morality police’, allegedly due to the injuries sustained because of the beating, a claim Iranian authorities have refuted.

Amini’s death sparked protests against police brutality, which now after over a week since her death have catapulted into a country-wide protest against the conservative laws that enforce a strict dress code on women.

With inputs from agencies

