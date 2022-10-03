Watch: Anti-hijab protester brutally beaten on Iran street
Amid anti-hijab protests in Iran, security personnel brutally beat up an Iranian protester on the street, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
New Delhi: Amid anti-hijab protests in Iran, security personnel brutally beat up an alleged Iranian protester on the street, the video of which has gone viral on social media.
Iranian forces have indulged in a violent crackdown on protesters in the ongoing anti-hijab protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September.
The video shared on Twitter by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist, shows two-three security personnel pushing the protester to the ground and repeatedly kicking him. His woman friend who appears in the video is in complete shock at the turn of events as she sees her friend seath in pain.
“When we talk about the right to defend ourselves, we are accused of violence. What should we do against the person who hits us on the head and face with a gun, the person who kills us? should we stand… Shall we be arrested? Shall we be beaten? These people have the right to defend themselves against murderers at any time in any way,” Alinejad wrote along with the video.
Iran has been reeling under the anti-hijab protests ever since Amini died in police custody after she was arrested by the notorious morality police.
Kurdish Iranian Amini, was declared dead on 16 September after she was detained for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes, sparking Iran’s biggest wave of popular unrest in almost three years.
At least 92 people have been killed as Iran has cracked down on women-led protests sparked by her death.
With inputs from agencies
