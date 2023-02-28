WATCH: Another chemical attack on schoolgirls to avenge participation in anti-hijab movement
Masih Alinejad, Iranian journalist and activist, shared a video on Twitter where a number of young women and girls can be seen running around in what appears to be a school courtyard
Tehran: Another chemical attack on schoolgirls has been reported in Iran, merely a day after reports of “unidentified people” poisoning young girls to keep them away from schools shocked the world.
Masih Alinejad, Iranian journalist and activist, shared a video on Twitter where a number of young women and girls can be seen running and huddling around in what appears to be a school courtyard.
An ambulance can be seen waiting at the building’s entrance. The student who sent the video to Alinejad said, “The Islamic is killing us here. In reaction to this attack, students are chanting Death to Khamenei.”
The chemical attack is a form of “revenge” taken on women for their role in the recent protests against Iran’s hijab mandate and Islamic Regime.
Watch the video:
Another chemical attacks on schoolgirls in Iran.
This is a revenge for the role the young women played in the recent protests against forced hijab and Islamic Regime.
A student who sent this video from Pardis, Tehran says,; “The Islamic are killing us pic.twitter.com/pkmw2R0eef… https://t.co/51fDyIpXo4
— Masih Alinejad 🏳 (@AlinejadMasih) February 28, 2023
More than 100 girls poisoned
Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi said on Sunday that girls in the country were deliberately being poisoned using “chemical compounds” to stop them from attending schools.
Without providing further details, Panahi said, “Certain individuals sought the closure of all schools, especially girls’ schools.”
Hundreds of young women have reported respiratory poisoning since November last year and most of these cases were from the Iranian city of Qom.
“It has been revealed that the chemical compounds used to poison students are not war chemicals … the poisoned students do not need aggressive treatment and a large percentage of the chemical agents used are treatable,” the health minister added.
As many as 14 schools have been targeted across Iran. The first incident, however, was reported in Qom.
A teacher from Qom told Radio Farda that out of 250 students in her school, only 50 attended classes.
Iranian authorities have reportedly confirmed that they are investigating the poisoning of schoolgirls.
