WATCH: Angry protests against Pakistan Army in Gilgit, Baltistan

Islamabad: These days angry protests are taking place against the Pakistan Army in Gilgit Baltistan and other parts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In a video of the protests in Gilgit Baltistan, it can be seen that a large number of people are raising slogans against the Pakistan Army. The people of Gilgit and Baltistan have been very angry with the Pakistan government for the past several years.

The people of Gilgit and Baltistan have high hopes from India, but if experts are to be believed, now even those hopes have started to die down.

A law was passed in 1974, giving every citizen of Pakistan the right to buy land in Gilgit and Baltistan.

In #GilgitBaltistan ppl chant slogans “Qabiz Fauji Murdabad”. Ppl are not happy with #Pakistan & #PakistanArmy but they don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel. In fact #Indian policies since 1947 have dejected the ppl. When will #India fulfil her constitutional duties? pic.twitter.com/DKktCksDeY — Prof. Sajjad Raja (@NEP_JKGBL) January 2, 2023

Pakistan Army grabbing land in Gilgit Baltistan

In Gilgit Baltistan, people are raising slogans against the Pakistan Army. The people are raising slogans such as 'Kabiz Fauji Murdabad' (Down with the army of occupation).

According to experts, now the people of Gilgit and Baltistan do not have any hope. They claim that since 1947, atrocities are being committed by the Pakistan Army.

At present, protests are being witnessed everywhere in PoK's Gilgit region. The people here claim that the Pakistan Army has illegally occupied their land.

Several people in Gilgit and Baltistan have claimed that the Pakistan Army has been grabbing their land for the past several years but this is the first time that demonstrations are taking place at such a large scale.

In the Minwar village of Gilgit, local people surrounded the soldiers of the Gilgit Scouts and the Pakistan Army. These soldiers had come to demolish their houses and other properties. The protesters have even claimed that the Pakistan Army is forcibly grabbing their agricultural land.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.