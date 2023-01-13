WATCH: Angry man's wild car tirade inside China luxury hotel lobby

Shanghai: A disgruntled guest took out his anger at the lobby of a Chinese hotel when he rammed his sports car through the establishment’s doors and drove wildly around the lobby, leaving a trail of destruction after arguing with staff about his missing laptop.

Several videos published on social media show the man, in a white car, smashing in through the glass doors of a central Shanghai hotel, breaking them from their hinges. He then reverses the car, bursting into the lobby, knocking over anything that came in its path.

The convertible was then seen driving around haphazardly as shocked onlookers kept on asking each other what was going on.

Viral clips shared also showed the car crashing into another set of doors before apparently heading for the exit. However, it only slams into a door frame and comes to a stop.

Onlookers can be seen screaming at the driver to get the driver out.

A Twitter user Byron Wan, shared videos of the incident, writing, “On Jan 10 a car crashed into the lobby of Jinling Purple Mountain Hotel Shanghai in Lujiazui, Pudong after the driver, a guest at the hotel, had a spat with hotel staff over his notebook computer which purportedly went missing in his room.”

According to a report in AFP, local police said that the car was being driven by a 28-year-old man named Chen who had gotten into a fight with the hotel staff over the loss of his laptop during his stay there. While no one was injured in the incident, police, in a statement on Weibo said that Chen had been detained pending further investigation.

The report further added that hotel staff had said that the laptop was stolen and had been found outside the hotel.

