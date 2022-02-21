Watch: Air India plane lands 'smoothly' amid Storm Eunice in UK, pilots earn praise

An Air India pilot has recently been earning praise for landing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner skilfully in the bad weather condition

Storm Eunice has been causing chaos in many parts of the United Kingdom for the last few days. The strong winds and heavy rains have caused major disturbances in daily life, traffic networks while mishaps have been reported on highways and roads.

Thousands of homes have been left without power, while several domestic and international flights have witnessed delays or cancellations.

Amid all the chaos, an Air India pilot has recently been earning praise for landing a Boeing 787 Dreamliner skilfully in the bad weather condition.

Due to the adverse weather condition, people have tuned in to Big Jet TV’s live streaming of flights landing at the Heathrow airport. During one of its live sessions, an Air India Dreamliner was seen struggling in the air after being hit with strong winds. All thanks to the skills of the pilots, who managed to ace the landing on the runway on the first attempt.

In the video, the airplane can be seen coming very low to the ground, while being very shaky. After a few minutes of struggle, the flight is seen landing safely on the runway to the airport.

“Looks like he has got it. Winds are gusting. Yeah, very skilled Indian pilot there,” the commentator in the video can be heard saying. According to reports, captains Anchit Bhardwaj and Aditya Rao were at the controls and they skillfully landed the Boeing Dreamliner aircraft on Friday afternoon.

Watch the video here:

Former lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi took to her social media handle lauding the skilled AI pilot.

Check out her tweet here:

Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022

Soon after the video went viral, social media users praised the two Air India pilots for their skillful landing and their expertise.

Prior to this, another striking footage from inside the cockpit shared by Qatar Airways also made headlines. Captain Khalifa Al-Thani, who shared the video, showed how he managed to land the plane safely.

As per reports, the death toll owing to Storm Eunice has increased to 16 across Europe on 20 February, 2022.

