Along with other trendy content, toddlers are often seen winning hearts with their adorable expressions. Parents are also quite active nowadays to give their kids social media exposure by sharing their tantrums across the platforms.

Some toddlers also have dedicated social media accounts with a lot of followers. Here, we have come up with a clip of a little boy who received a special welcome when boarding a flight while his mother was on duty there.

The Emirates air hostess shared a short clip of the meeting on Instagram and collected a lot of reactions from the viewers.

The caption of the video reads, “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and flying back to Dubai.” The location marked in the story suggests that the flight was to take off from London Gatwick Airport.

The air hostess was flying back to Dubai with her husband and son on the same flight. She also attached a family photo captured onboard to the post and the picture-perfect frame features her husband too.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChopEbfJMFK/

In the video, the toddler can be seen coming forward to the flight’s entrance. His mother was checking the boarding passes of the other travellers there. The kid made his way to catch his mom. He showed her the passport and the boarding pass like others. The moment brought much pleasure to the woman and her facial expression said it all. First, she took the papers from her child like a professional cabin crew. Then she went down and gave him an adorable hug. Before going inside the flight, the toddler waved his hands towards the camera with a cute smile on his face.

Since being uploaded, the heart-melting post has garnered more than 11,000 likes on Instagram. Users found nothing but red heart emojis to mark the cuteness of the baby boy. A person said, “That’s the most beautiful video.” Another one shared his blessings for the toddler and wrote, “So beautiful.” A person asked aviation lovers to “enjoy this.”

