Watch: African-American groom reads wedding vows in Malayalam for Indian bride; internet overwhelmed

An African-American man has become the centre of attention after his unique way of expressing his love. The man, who recently tied the knot with an Indian woman, has won hearts after he said his wedding vows in Malayalam- his bride's native language.

Jenova Juliann Pryor has shared a glimpse of her wedding ceremony on her personal Instagram handle. In the clip, the groom, Denzel A. Pryor, can be seen saying some parts of the wedding vows in Malayalam. The surprise leaves the bride teary-eyed and the guests cheer the man on for his effort.

In the clip, Danzel, decked up in his wedding suit, starts reading the verse in English on his phone and then shifts to Malayalam. He also translates the phrases into English to make sure that the guests understand them. Standing at the altar, the groom can be heard saying that he has found his ‘treasure’ while Jenova wipes away a few happy tears. Since being shared, the clipping has garnered more than 6,000 likes. Instagram users have showered their blessings on the newly-wed couple. While some users pointed out the flawless pronunciation of the groom, most found the gesture adorable and praised him for making his wedding even more special. One person wrote, “Malayalam, known as the toughest language. spoken simply with clarity. Superb.” Another user noted, “So much love. One of the most beautiful moments of that amazing day.”

The wedding ceremony took place in New Jersey, United States. Jenova has also uploaded some photos from the special day. In one of the frames, the bridesmaids are seen all dressed up in yellow sarees.

Jenova is a real estate investor and the co-owner of Shanti Signing Firm, according to her Instagram bio. Danzel works as the managing partner of the Shanti Signing Firm.

