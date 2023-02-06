World

WATCH: Afghan traders dump fruits in river as Uzbekistan's border remains shut amid row with Taliban

Afghanistan's border with Uzbekistan has been shut as the Taliban unilaterally started maintenance of the railway line that was initially under the Uzbek contract

FP Staff February 06, 2023 14:44:43 IST
The economic crisis in Afghanistan continues to worsen under the Taliban regime. In the latest, the country’s border with Uzbekistan has been shut as the Taliban unilaterally started maintenance of the railway line that was initially under the Uzbek contract.

Due to the closure Afghan traders were seen dumping their rotten fruits in the Amo river at the border.

Afghanistan shares a 144 km long border with Uzbekistan that runs from the tripoint with Turkmenistan to the tripoint with Tajikistan along the Amu River.

According to the Afghanistan Railway Authority said nearly 500,000 metric tonnes of goods were imported and 2,000 tonnes exported via the country’s railroads in October 2022, Pajhwok reported.

Updated Date: February 06, 2023 15:35:25 IST

