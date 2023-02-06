WATCH: Afghan traders dump fruits in river as Uzbekistan's border remains shut amid row with Taliban
Afghanistan's border with Uzbekistan has been shut as the Taliban unilaterally started maintenance of the railway line that was initially under the Uzbek contract
The economic crisis in Afghanistan continues to worsen under the Taliban regime. In the latest, the country’s border with Uzbekistan has been shut as the Taliban unilaterally started maintenance of the railway line that was initially under the Uzbek contract.
Due to the closure Afghan traders were seen dumping their rotten fruits in the Amo river at the border.
Watch the video here-
#AFG The border with Uzbekistan has been shut as the Taliban had unilaterally started maintenance of the railway line initially under the Uzbek contract. As a result of the closure, Afghan traders now dump their rotten fruits in the Amo river. pic.twitter.com/Qcva3VtzU7
— BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) February 5, 2023
Afghanistan shares a 144 km long border with Uzbekistan that runs from the tripoint with Turkmenistan to the tripoint with Tajikistan along the Amu River.
According to the Afghanistan Railway Authority said nearly 500,000 metric tonnes of goods were imported and 2,000 tonnes exported via the country’s railroads in October 2022, Pajhwok reported.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Denmark to grant asylum status to Afghan women ‘solely based on gender’
Citing a report from the European Union’s Agency for Asylum, the Danish Appeals Board said that asylum status would be given to women as the ‘accumulation of various measures introduced by the Taliban affect the rights and freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan’
Afghan soldier seeking US asylum hopes for 'American dream'
Wasi Safi said he hoped that would be a harbinger of things to come for him in his new life in the United States
Afghanistan: Single Afghan women, widows battle starvation under Taliban's Sharia regime
Since the Taliban gained control of the country, Afghanistan has been on the brink of universal hardship. As many as 97% of people are now estimated to be living in poverty, up from 72% in 2018