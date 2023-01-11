Watch: Adorable yet stubborn Koala refuses to move, causes momentary traffic congestion

Among loads of content across social media, animal videos certainly hold a significant place. Users sometimes search for nothing but entertainment. Then, hilarious antics by adorable animals come to the rescue. Such videos never fail to find their place on the trending list. This time, a cute koala is going viral after it was captured on a street in Portland, Australia. The mammal was found to be quite stubborn as it refused to move from its place, resulting in traffic congestion. A clip of the Koala’s cute antics was shared by a Twitter page named NowThis News on their official handle.

A cute but stubborn koala caused a momentary traffic jam in Portland, Australia, when it refused to move from the middle of a street. Cell phone footage shows several individuals attempting to gently nudge the koala off the road, ultimately with success. 🐨 pic.twitter.com/fwxatViZKV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 10, 2023



Koalas are found in Australia’s eastern and southeastern eucalyptus woodlands. As Portland is surrounded by this kind of forest, this creature often can be spotted strolling in the neighbourhoods and local shops. Something similar happened on the day of the occurrence too. The Koala in the footage seemed to be out for a morning walk. However, it somehow arrived in the busy lane.

The clip opens with the iconic Australian animal taking its seat in the middle of the road and observing the approaching vehicles in the adjacent avenue sincerely. But his presence put the traffic to a halt. A number of cars were seen standing in a queue behind the Koala. A woman came forward to clear the road, but the animal was not convinced. Then a man joined hands with her and calmly nudged the animal away.

Believed to be very lazy, Koalas’ foremost tasks in daily routine mostly include eating and sleeping. The eucalyptus tree provides them with both a home and a food source. More than a pound of eucalyptus leaves can be consumed daily by koalas. Koalas typically don’t drink a lot of water because these leaves can provide the majority of their moisture needs. Koalas may sleep for 18 to 22 hours while tucked into forks or nooks in the trees.

Due to fur hunting in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, koala species drastically decreased. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has recognised koalas as one of the top 10 species most at risk from climate change and has designated them as vulnerable.

The caption of the post read, “A cute but stubborn koala caused a momentary traffic jam in Portland, Australia when it refused to move from the middle of a street. Cell phone footage shows several individuals attempting to gently nudge the koala off the road, ultimately with success.”

Since being dropped on the internet, the video has received more than 30,000 views so far on the microblogging site Users were left in giggle after watching the lazy yet stubborn behaviour of the Koala.

