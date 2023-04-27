WATCH: Activist takes to the cleaners the biggest media houses of America

In a viral video, an activist boldly disrupted an event of the Columbia Journalism School in New York, and called out the hypocrisy and silence of global “mainstream press” on key issues like Nord Stream pipeline, Syria, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The activist, named Jose Vega, shared a video of the event, ‘FaultLines: Democracy’, which took place on Tuesday, according to reports.

In the video, Vega questioned the media’s handling of significant global issues, and slammed the panelists for having “no credibility” with the public and “failing to report the truth,” before being pushed out of the room by the security guards.

“Is this the lecture hall with (US investigative journalist) Seymour Hersh? I am looking for the one with Seymour Hersh because it’s a policy and press hall event. So, shouldn’t we be talking about the Nord Stream, since that’s the biggest story of the century?” Vega can be heard saying in the video.

He even called out a panelist over his “phony story to try and block Seymour Hersh.”

My friends and I confronted the executive editors for @nytimes, @washingtonpost, @latimes, @Reuters on their censorship of Seymour Hersh, Uhuru, Julian Assange, Tucker Carlson, Russiagate..Then the Dean of Columbia and security pushed me to the ground and tried to silence me. pic.twitter.com/Tm1u48n5Xu — Jose Vega — Vote Diane Sare! (@JosBtrigga) April 25, 2023

In February earlier this year, Seymour Hersh claimed that the US planted bombs on the Nord Stream pipeline under the Baltic sea, which carried Russian gas to Germany, during the Baltops joint military drill in June last year.

The Nord Stream pipeline was blown apart in a series of explosions after few months.

He termed it as the ‘dumbest’ acts from Washington in years.

Jose Vega said, “It’s just kind of funny how that happened, you know. I mean, did you even acknowledge Seymour Hersh? All of you are executive editors of papers that broke, Pentagon. My-lai, watergate. Is this the same papers or not?”

He added, “It’s just kind of funny because — Iraq wrong, Syria wrong, Russia gate really wrong. Okay? I mean, the list goes on and on. So, the last thing you could do to try and actually fix your reputation is acknowledge that through leaks, we had to find out that (Ukraine President Volodymyr) Zelensky was going to bomb Moscow on the (first) anniversary (of Russia-Ukraine war). I mean, if you’re so impartial, shouldn’t you at least say, right, that Zelensky was going to bring us on the verge of World War 3? That seems pretty fair.”

Vega was referring to classified report from the US National Security Agency, which recently alleged that officials in Ukraine was busy making plans to attack Russia in February.

According to The Washington Post, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the country’s military intelligence directorate (HUR), instructed one of his officers “to get ready for mass strikes on 24 February … with everything the HUR had”.

Further taking on the panelists at the event, activist Jose Vega said, “While Julian Assange rots in prison, all of you got fat cheques because he’s in jail for doing your job. And you know what? Tucker Carlson ain’t no Seymour Hersh, but he did something you guys are scared to do — speak the truth and actually be critical of the war. Which is why he was actually fired, because you are all cowards. Every single one of you. None of you have actually had any relevancy… The mainstream press is now dying. Nobody is ever going to listen to you again. You have no credibility with the public.”

(With inputs from agencies)

