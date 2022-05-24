Julian Moyle (95) and Valerie Williams (84) tied the knot in the same church they met in 19 years ago. The much-in-love couple plans to go to Australia later this year on their honeymoon.

True love can be found at any age and this story of a 95-year-old man is proof. Julian Moyle, who resides in the United Kingdom, got married for the first time at the age of 95. Yes, you read that right!

According to Wales Online, the nonagenarian first met his wife Valerie Williams, 84, in a church 23 years ago. But, it was only in February this year that he got down on one knee and proposed to her.

The much-in-love couple made it official on 19 May, when they tied the knot in the same Calvary Baptist Church in Cardiff where they first met. The wedding was attended by 40 people, most of whom were close friends and family. A heartwarming video of their wedding ceremony has won hearts.

In the now-viral video, Moyle can be seen asking Williams how she would like to be kissed while expressing love for his wife. Further explaining how happy they are, Williams said that she still can’t believe they were actually married, adding that they are looking forward to “just being together” the most. Meanwhile, Moyle termed the day and feeling as “marvelous”, stating that he finally married the love of his life.

Watch the video here:

Williams also talks about Moyle’s plans to go to Australia later in the year. “Just being together. It's lovely. Julian plans on going to Australia later in the year,” she states. To which Moyle instantly replies saying, “With you, though” and everyone behind the camera starts laughing. Sharing a few details about his wife, Moyle said that Williams was "so kind and giving", which is one of the reasons why he loves her.

According to reports, also suggest that an opera singer performed at the wedding, and the cake for the special occasion was made by Let Them See Cake, a popular bakery near the venue.

Moyle, who had migrated to the United Kingdom from Australia in 1954, worked as a soloist in the Welsh National Opera from 1970 to 1982.

