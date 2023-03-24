While solving Rubik’s cube can be a challenge for many, it can also be a hobby – more so a passion for some. And no wonder, this whole process involves a lot of fun. Now, 9-year-old from China has solved the Rubik’s cube in record-breaking average time.

Yiheng Wang has been earning praise worldwide for solving a 3x3x3 Rubik’s cube in an unbelievable 4.69 seconds.

According to the Guinness World Record, Wang has broken the record for fastest average time in solving a spinning puzzle cube. He achieved the feat during the semi-final of Yong Jun KL Speedcubing 2023 event held in Malaysia on 12 March.

The times taken by Wang in the 1st to the 5th rounds – 4.35, 3.90, 4.41, 5.31 and 6.16 seconds – were first recorded. Then, his average best was calculated, noting the rules mentioned by World Cube Association.

The record-keeping organisation also shared a video of Wang solving the Rubik’s cube and social media users were quick to like and comment on it. A user said, “I competed in this competition and I will never forget that I witnessed this world record in person. It was really amazing for me!” Another wrote, “Such a quick and gentle correction at such a young. Age is really admirable.”

With this achievement, Wang left behind cubic star 21-year-old Korean-American Max Park and Tymon Kolasinski of Poland. The duo jointly held the record with an average timing of 4.86 seconds.

Notably, another Chinese cubic expert Yusheng Du still holds the world record for fastest single solve ever. In 2018, he solved a Rubik’s cube in just 3.47 seconds.

