WATCH: 9 men given public lashings in Afghanistan in latest show of Taliban brutality

Kabul (Afghanistan): Another shocking piece of news has emerged from Afghanistan where the Afghan Taliban has been holding sway since capturing Kabul in August 2021.

According to a report by news agency AP, nine men were handed public lashings by the Taliban administration in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday as punishment for different crimes.

The lashings were the latest example of harsh policies inspired by Islamic law or Sharia imposed by the Taliban after they captured Kabul and started controlling most of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of NATO forces led by the US in August 2021.

Little sidestep to Afghanistan. For those who thought Taliban would be more "moderate" after their earlier promises. Public performances of whipping are the order of the day. And people also happily sit in a stadium to watch it. pic.twitter.com/O0n8HdG0Ii — NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) January 17, 2023

Haji Zaid, a spokesman for the governor’s office in southern Kandahar province, said in a tweet that the lashings took place at the sports stadium in the city of Kandahar, the provincial capital.

Each man was lashed between 35 and 39 times in front of Taliban officials, religious clerics, elders, and local people, he said.

Zaid’s tweet did not elaborate on the crimes the nine were accused of or provide other details. Zaid and other Taliban officials in Kandahar could not immediately be reached for more comment.

Last month, the Taliban executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the former insurgents returned to power. The execution was carried out with an assault rifle by the victim’s father in western Farah province as hundreds of spectators and many top Taliban officials watched.

