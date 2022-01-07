Watch: 86-year-old woman splits $300 lottery prize with cashier who encouraged her to buy ticket

According to the caption of the clip, the woman was at the convenience store earlier this week when she was persuaded by the cashier to buy a lottery ticket

An elderly woman decided to split the prize money she won in a lottery with the cashier who sold it to her. A video of the time when she approached the cashier with the prize amount, and his reaction to it, has gone viral on social media.

The viral clip was first uploaded by Instagram user Heidi Forrest, who said that the woman in the video was her 86-year-old grandmother Marrion Forrest. The video was later shared by the Instagram page of GoodNewsMovement.

According to the caption of the clip, Forrest was at the convenience store earlier this week when she was persuaded by the cashier to buy a lottery ticket. The mega prize of the lottery draw was $500,000. Marion agreed to the advice of the cashier and said “okay if I win, I will take care of you!”

Later on, Forrest won $300 in the lottery. She kept her word and ventured into the store again, surprising the cashier with some balloons that read “WALTER WON” and his share of the prize in an envelope, according to the caption of the video.

Watch the viral clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYZesPpFFSr/

The clip sees Forrest enter the shop and greet the cashier warmly. She then tells him that she won a prize. She narrates the whole incident about how he convinced her to buy the lottery to the staff members present in the store and adds that it was only due to Walter that she won the prize. To show her gratitude and fulfil her promise, the 86-year-old gives the money and balloons she had brought in with her to the cashier.

As the staff of the shop breaks into applause, Forrest gives Walter a warm hug. At the end of the clip, she calls him “the nicest guy in the world”.

The wholesome video has received a great response on the internet, with over 248,000 likes till date. It also won lots of love and appreciation from social media users, with many claiming that this was the kind of content they lived for. Others called the video cute and praised Forrest for splitting her win with the cashier.

What are your thoughts about the video?

