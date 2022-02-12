Watch: 4-year-old girl delights internet with her motivational talk while snowboarding

Dressed as a dinosaur, Aubrin Sage was caught giving the best motivational commentary while snowboarding.

A video of a 4-year-old girl trying to motivate herself during snowboarding has melted hearts. Dressed as a dinosaur, Aubrin Sage was caught giving the best motivational commentary while snowboarding.

Last week, Robert Garlow of Yakima, Washington, shared a video on his Instagram account featuring his daughter, Sage. In the video, the little tot seems to be enjoying a wintry wonderland at southeast of Mount Rainier National Park.

Before Sage could hit the slopes at White Pass Ski Area, her father Garlow placed a small microphone inside her snowsuit just to know how she copes with things while snowboarding. But when the video went viral, the result of the microphone delighted not just her dad but also social media users across the world.

In the now-viral video, the munchkin can be seen speeding down the snow-covered mountains. As she moves slowly, Sage can be heard saying; “Let’s go, dad.” Further in the video, she is even heard humming, as she snow trails like a pro.

At one point, Sage is even heard talking to herself saying “I won’t fall…maybe I will.. That’s OK, ’cause we all fall.” She says these little motivating lines in her infectiously positive voice. When Sage falls during her attempt, instead of throwing a tantrum or crying, she laughs. She even cracks a joke calling herself “a stuck-asaurus”.

Watch the video here:

Since going viral, this clip on the internet has surprised people who lauded the little one's confidence. Sage is grabbing attention for all the good reasons in imparting insight to adults too.

From the year 2018, Sage has been snowboarding. She has been fond of this sport since she was only 18 months old, as per her dad. Reports suggest that this year the Garlow family is hitting the slopes together for the first time. The adorable family also includes Sage’s mom, Samantha and her 21-month-old brother, Torin.

