Watch: 10-year-old girl keeps stranded octopus alive by pouring water on US beach

There are people walking on this planet who make us realise that humanity is still alive. One of such angels in human form is a 10-year-old girl who helped a beached octopus survive. A giant Pacific octopus was stranded ashore in Washington, United States. Fortunately, the marine creature received help from the wildlife officials and was sent back to sea. But the little girl reportedly poured water on the octopus from a toy pail until the wildlife officials arrived, which likely kept it alive. NowThis shared a video on Twitter where the park rangers can be seen pouring water on the stranded octopus.

Have a look at this video here:

A giant Pacific octopus that had gotten stranded ashore in Washington state was helped back to the sea thanks in part to the efforts of a 10-year-old girl. She poured water on the marine animal from a toy pail until these wildlife officials could respond accordingly. pic.twitter.com/usqRFjdrMl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 29, 2023

Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve posted about the incident on Facebook and said, “This octopus was not making much headway as its body weight was too heavy outside its usual aquatic environment. Additionally, the tide was going out leaving the octopus a great distance from the water.”

Skagit Valley Herald reported that the marine animal was spotted by an unidentified family visiting the park from Canada. After this, they contacted park ranger Brandon Hoekstra. Then, Hoekstra contacted the research reserve. Two reserve’s employees, Annie England and Mira Lutz, arrived for help along with volunteer Sean Petersmark.

England, an environmental educator, told King 5 News that it wasn’t being expected that the octopus would be found so alive and healthy. England added that the action taken by the girl was necessary as octopuses cannot live for more than a few minutes out of water, and their gills collapse.

The wildlife official said that they would never encourage people to try to touch or move an octopus, but pouring water on it and contacting a local aquarium or organisation works well with marine creatures. According to England, it is not common to find an octopus alive out of the water. She went on to add that this is the first octopus rescue mission she and her team has done.

The octopus reportedly weighed around 80 to 100 pounds. England, Lutz and Petersmark successfully got the octopus into a bin, and transported it back to sea. England was happy with the success of the mission and hoped that the octopus never experiences anything like that again.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.