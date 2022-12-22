'Wanted' for wrong reasons: Russian wife who asked soldier husband to rape Ukrainian women put on 'global wanted list'

Kyiv (Ukraine): The wife of a Russian soldier who was caught in a viral audio giving her husband permission to rape Ukrainian women during the ongoing invasion of Putin’s Russian army in the Ukraine has been added to a global wanted list, reports suggest.

The woman is believed to have been identified by Ukrainian investigation agencies as Olga Bykovskaya, has been added on state, interstate, and international wanted lists.

Ukrainian authorities had opened an investigation after it was revealed that she was the woman instructing her husband to rape occupied Ukrainians – as long as he didn’t tell her and used protection.

Reportedly, the said pre-trial investigation was done by Ukraine’s Security Service Unit (SSU).

Reports say that she is up for a prison sentence of up to 12 years, and detention was chosen as a preventative measure that can be used after her arrest.

Reportedly, the audio clip of the conversation between the couple identified as Roman Bykovsky and Olga Bykovskaya was released in April.

In the recording, the woman – allegedly Bykovskaya – is heard telling the man that he has her permission to rape Ukrainian women while he is serving in Russia’s invading forces as long as he does not tell her and uses protection.

The shocking 30-second clip was released on April 12 as Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian troops of carrying out ‘hundreds of rapes’ including sexual assaults of small children in his country.

Reportedly, the audio clip was shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with a title: ‘SECURITY SERVICE INTERCEPT: Wives of Russian invaders allow their men to rape Ukrainian women.

The audio opens with the voice of the woman believed to be Olga saying: “So yeah, do it over there,”.

“Ukrainian women there. Rape them. Yeah. Don’t tell me anything, understand,’ she adds with a shy laugh.

Then comes the man’s voice believed to be that of Roman Bykovsky is then heard. “Uh-huh,” he says.

“So I should rape and not tell you anything,” he asks, clarifying that the woman is giving him permission.

“Yes, so that I wouldn’t know anything,” the women’s voice says, before they are both heard laughing this time.

“Why do you ask?’ she adds.

“Can I really?” he asks again.

“Yeah, I allow you,” she says, with a giggle.

“Just use protection,” she adds.

The man replies again: ‘Ok.’

As it surfaced online, Investigative journalists at Radio Liberty with the help of law enforcement officers, tracked the phone involved in the call, with one of the numbers being traced to the Kherson region in April.

The investigators then found that the two phone numbers were linked to two accounts on Russia’s VKontakte social network – belonging to 27-year-old Roman Bykovsky and his wife Olga Bykovskaya – both originally from Orel in Russia.

Later the detectives searched through social media to find account of Olga and realised that they had moved to the Russian occupied Crimean peninsula, in 2018.

Olga’s social media showed pictures of her with husband and their 4-year-old child. Radio Liberty officials also tried calling the couple using the numbers that were discovered.

Reportedly Roman answered, and denied that he was still in the Kherson region, and once he learned that he was being contacted by reporters also denied he was the man in the audio recording. However, Radio Liberty said his voice was a match.

Olga Bykovska also answered, and confirmed to Radio Liberty that her husband was in Sevastopol being treated for an injury.

After revealing that, she quickly cut the phone call off. Her social media account was deleted soon after that.

