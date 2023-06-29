Want to strike truly ambitious free trade agreement with India: UK PM Rishi Sunak

Britain wants to strike a “truly ambitious” free trade agreement (FTA) with India that benefits both the nations and brings more opportunities to businesses and consumers, said UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Speaking at a special reception at 10 Downing Street, celebrating India Global Forum’s UK-India Week 2023, Sunak said, “Prime Minister (Narendra) Modiji and I agree there’s huge potential here.”

“We (India and UK) are making great progress together on the 2030 roadmap and we want to strike a truly ambitious trade deal that benefits both our nations, bringing tremendous opportunities to businesses and consumers, both in India and here at home,” Sunak said.

Sunak, 43-year-old British Indian leader, who was joined at the 10 Downing Street garden party by wife Akshata Murty and mother-in-law Sudha Murty, interacted with business leaders and celebrities, including boxing champion Mary Kom, musicians Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, as part of what he dubbed as the start of an Indian summer for the UK.

“It’s not just UK-India Week, but a whole Indian summer,” the UK PM said.

India Global Forum’s (IGF) fifth annual UK-India Week runs until Friday, 30 June, and brings together ministers, business leaders and policymakers to deliberate on the key sectors of focus within the bilateral relationship.

With inputs from PTI

