At a time when internships have become an important part of a student’s life and the formal job market in India, a large proportion of them are reportedly being underpaid or not being paid at all.

While college students are most likely to bag internships offering a ‘letter of recommendation’, ‘certificate’, or ‘experience’, in place of monetary compensation, graduates sometimes do find themselves a paid internship. However, the stipends are very nominal, which makes it very difficult to cover their basic expenses.

While this is a true scenario in India, you will be shocked to know that a few US-based companies are offering their interns a whopping package of Rs 7 lakhs per month. Yes, we’re not joking!

The list of these companies includes some major giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, the companies which have recently laid off thousands of their employees as a part of cost-cutting measures. In a list issued by Glassdoor on highest-paying internships, it has listed the number of companies that are paying an average salary of close to Rs 7 lakhs per month to its interns.

While a digital payment company Stripe has topped the list by offering an average salary of Rs 7.40 lakhs monthly, it is followed by other companies including NVIDIA, Coinbase, Meta, and Amazon among others. While the packages are precisely paid to US-based interns, their comparison with Indian packages would show a great difference.

US-based top companies for interns

Glassdoor, a portal where employees can review their companies anonymously, has shared a list of the 25 highest-paying internships of 2023 further noting that these companies have been known to pay interns competitively.

Check the list of companies:

Stripe: $9,064 (around Rs 7.40 lakhs) Roblox: $9,017 (around Rs 7.37 lakhs) NVIDIA: $8,280 (around Rs 6.77 lakhs) Coinbase: $8,206 (around Rs 6.70 lakhs) Meta: $8,160 (around Rs 6.67 lakhs) Capital One: $8,050 (around Rs 6,58 lakhs) Credit Suisse: $7,947 (around 6.49 lakhs) Bain & Company: $7,873 (around Rs 6.43 lakhs) Amazon: $7,809 (around Rs 6.38 lakhs) EY: $7,651 (around Rs 6.25 lakhs) TikTok: $7,619 (around Rs 6.22 lakhs) Adobe: $7,568 (around Rs 6.18 lakhs) Snapchat: $7,520 (around Rs 6.14 lakhs) HubSpot: $7,477 (around Rs 6.11 lakhs) Splunk: $7,375 (around Rs 6 lakhs) LinkedIn: $7,360 (around Rs 6.01 lakhs) Twitter: $7,290 (around Rs 5.96 lakhs) BlackRock: $7,270 (around Rs 5.94 lakhs) JPMorgan: $7,188 (around Rs 5.87 lakhs) McKinsey & Company: $7,170 (around Rs 5.86 lakhs) Uber: $7,090 (around Rs 5.79 lakhs) Citi: $7,025 (around Rs 5.74 lakhs) ServiceNow: $6,989 (around Rs 5.71 lakhs) Rivian: $6,988 (around Rs 5.71 lakhs) Microsoft: $6,934 (around Rs 5.66 lakhs)

