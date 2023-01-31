Wagner Group's newest most-deadly war toys are Chinese, say reports

London: In a covert weaponry agreement with Chinese intelligence services, mercenaries for Russia’s Wagner Group would be assisted by “swarm drones,” according to a UK intelligence report.

The secret deal conflicts negotiated by Wagner’s CEO Yevgeny Prigozhin, runs counter to the Chinese government’s assertions that it is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine.

The explosive-tipped drones might be used in large numbers to assault military and civilian objectives.

Over 2,500 DJI Mavix2 drones have reportedly already been shipped from Beijing to Moscow.

According to an intelligence report, the gang is working to create a swarm platform for orchestrating coordinated autonomous drone attacks using the 2,500 drones it received from China.

Two covert networks, one in China and one in Russia, are the means of contact between the Wagnerites and the Chinese Communist Party.

Despite the Chinese denials, the network is to blame for the covert transfers of military equipment deployed against Ukraine.

According to rumours, Wagner has a “bot farm” in St. Petersburg devoted to IT research and cutting-edge drone technology.

When his soldiers were sent to Syria in 2014 to defend Russian interests there, Yevgeny Prigozhin established the armed militia.

Now that Russia’s strikes on Ukraine have slowed, the Kremlin has ordered Prigozhin to send troops to back it. The mercenaries are suspected of killing people in Ukraine.

According to reports, Prigozhin has been enlisting individuals from Russian prisons and promising them pardons in exchange for serving their military obligations.

The ChVK Wagner Centre has reportedly been registered in Russia as a business that focuses mostly on “management consulting.”

Russian law forbids the operation of mercenary firms.

Wagner is presently soliciting recruits to join the war against Ukraine in Serbia, even posting advertisements on

local media.

The only two European nations that have not ratified the sanctions against Russia are Serbia and Belarus.

Aleksandar Vucic, the president of Serbia, has denounced the recruitment effort.

The Serbian president’s criticism of Russia, a loyal ally of the Balkan nation, is a rare public censure.

The contentious advertising first appeared earlier this month in the Serbian edition of the Russian official media channel Rossia TV.

Since conflict began in Ukraine in 2014, a small number of Serbs have participated in battle alongside Russian-backed forces. The number of Serbs who participated in the fighting in Ukraine has never been made public by

authorities.

Due to their common Orthodox past, mutual loathing of NATO, and military alliances during multiple conflicts, Serbia has long been a dependable ally to Moscow.

Apart from Belarus, Serbia is still the only nation in Europe that does not support Western sanctions against Moscow.

Tuesday saw the publication of video that appeared to show two Serbian citizens attending a weapons training school in Ukraine.

After President Vladimir Putin ordered soldiers into Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Wagner mercenary group, which was created in 2014 and has been involved in conflicts in Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East, gained

notoriety.

Since the start of the war, tens of thousands of Russians have moved to Serbia, where the majority have been welcomed with open arms.

Serbians generally continue to be passionate supporters of the invasion of Ukraine despite the entrance of dissident Russians fleeing the fighting, with pro-Kremlin rallies organised in the capital Belgrade.

