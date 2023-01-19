Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin says Putin admin has ‘traitors’ who want Russia to lose Ukraine War

New Delhi:In the latest attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s administration, Wagner Group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that some Russian officials in the presidential office are plotting the country’s defeat in the Ukraine war.

The attack was cited by Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, dated January 18, released by US think tank ‘The Institute for the Study of War’.

Yevgeny Prigozhin has recently been in the news due to his bold attack of Russian Ministry of Defence and is also becoming reportedly popular among Russians amid the Ukraine war.

Prigozhin, according to the report, has criticised the MoD’s new guidelines for Russian troops in Ukraine that restrict the use of certain personal electronic devices in combat zones and set stricter guidelines for men’s grooming standards on January 18.

According to the think tank, Prigozhin defended Russian line soldiers, who disregarded grooming norms, noting that many Muslim and Orthodox Christian combatants sported beards, and asserted that soldiers’ use of cellphones and tablets is essential for modern warfare.

“War is the moment for the courageous and active, not the clean-shaven who turned in their phones to the warehouse,” ‘The Institute for the Study of War’ quoted Prigozhin as saying.

The out-of-touch Russian MoD officials, according to Prigozhin, should “grow along with the evolution of modern warfare, learn how to successfully kill the enemy and conquer areas,” rather than “comb everyone under your silly rules, principles, and whims.”

Prigozhin’s declaration was the most recent of numerous made with the intention of undermining trust in the MoD and elevating Prigohzin to the position of spokesperson for Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine, the think tank believes.

As per the US think tank’s report, the remarks made by Prigozhin show a “cowboy attitude” toward warfare.

“One of Prigozhin’s most audacious attacks on the Kremlin to date involved a direct criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presidential administration and an implication that certain employees there are traitors who want

Russia to lose the conflict in Ukraine,” according to the report.

In response to an ongoing discussion over Russian strategy, Prigozhin indicated that certain members of the Kremlin presidential administration opposed the ban on YouTube since it would jeopardise their efforts to thaw relations

with the United States after Russia loses the war in Ukraine, the report surmised.

According to Prigozhin, such officials believe that if Russia pleads for Western pardon after losing the war, the United States will “forget (Russia) its crimes” of backing “pro-Russian interests” and “supporting Putin.”

These public servants, whom Prigozhin referred to as “traitors of the country,” claimed to uphold lofty pro-Russian ideals but still resided, travelled, and “supported the West in every imaginable manner.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.