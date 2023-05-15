World

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukranian government, according to a Washington Post report, citing leaked US intelligence documents

FP Staff May 15, 2023 09:19:39 IST
In this handout image taken from a video released by Prigozhin Press Service on 5 May, 2023, head of Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin reads his statement standing in front of his troops in an unknown location. AP

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukranian government, according to a Washington Post report, citing leaked US intelligence documents.

Wagner’s soldiers have been at the forefront of a bloody Russian offensive to take the city of Bakhmut.

According to the report, Prigozhin said that if Ukraine’s commanders withdrew their soldiers from the area around Bakhmut, he would give Kyiv information on Russian troop positions, which Ukraine could use to attack them.

Prigozhin conveyed the proposal to his contacts in Ukraine’s military intelligence directorate, with whom he has maintained secret communications during the course of the war, according to previously unreported US intelligence documents leaked on the group-chat platform Discord.

The paper said Ukraine rejected the offer.

Prigozhin has publicly feuded with Russian military commanders, who he furiously claims have failed to equip and resupply his forces, which have provided vital support to Moscow’s war effort.

But he is also an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who might well regard Prigozhin’s offer to trade the lives of Wagner fighters for Russian soldiers as a treasonous betrayal.

The leaked document does not make clear which Russian troop positions Prigozhin offered to disclose.

Two Ukrainian officials confirmed that Prigozhin has spoken several times to the Ukrainian intelligence directorate, known as HUR.

Threatening to withdraw mercenaries

Prigozhin has publicly threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the area around Bakhmut, where they are at the vanguard of the Russian offensive, unless they receive much-needed ammunition.

He said Tuesday in an audio message that he and his men would be regarded as traitors if they abandoned the area.

The Post reported Prigozhin’s offer came through his contacts with Ukraine’s intelligence service.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the offer.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 15, 2023 09:19:39 IST

