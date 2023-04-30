The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin on Sunday warned that an upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive could turn into a “tragedy” for Russia and complained that his fighters lacked ammunition.

For months Wagner has spearheaded the Russian attack on Bakhmut, the east Ukrainian town at the epicenter of fighting.

Prigozhin is an ally of President Vladimir Putin but as head of the private military group has been involved in a power struggle with Russia’s defence ministry.

“We (Wagner) have only 10-15 percent of the shells that we need,” he said, blaming the leadership of the Russian army.

He spoke in an interview with Russian pro-Kremlin war correspondent Semyon Pegov.

Prigozhin said he expected a Ukrainian counterattack in mid-May.

“This counteroffensive could become a tragedy for our country,” he said.

Ukraine said recently that it was finalising preparations for a long-expected counteroffensive.

On Sunday, the governor of Russia’s western Bryansk region said Ukraine had shelled a border village, killing four people and wounding two others.

A day earlier, a suspected drone hit a fuel depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

Russia replaces logistics commander

Meanwhile, the Russian Army on Sunday replaced its highest-ranking general in charge of logistics ahead of an expected counteroffensive by Kyiv.

Speculation had been rife about the sacking of Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, under British sanctions for his role in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which Russian troops captured a year ago.

With inputs from AFP

