World

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't give up land to end Russia's war

Zelenskyy added that it's a war not against anybody but 'for our land, for our freedom, for our independence, and for our future'

The Associated Press May 25, 2022 16:15:48 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't give up land to end Russia's war

File image of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy . AP

Davos: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said his country will not give up its land to end Russia's war.

Speaking by video link at a “Ukrainian breakfast" during the World Economic Forum's gathering in Davos, Zelenskyy said he didn't believe Russian president Vladimir Putin fully understood what was going on in Ukraine.

Responding to a question from CNN's Fareed Zakaria about whether it was possible to negotiate an end to the conflict, Zelenskyy said through a translator that “Ukraine is not going to concede our territory. We are fighting in our country, on our land."

He added that it's a war not against anybody but “for our land, for our freedom, for our independence, and for our future."

As the first step to diplomatic negotiations, Zelenskyy says Russia would need to demonstrate its desire to engage in talks and “should demonstrate at least something like steps withdrawing their troops and equipment to the position before the 24th of February,” when the invasion began.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 25, 2022 16:15:48 IST

TAGS:

also read

Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon
World

Top US, Russian generals speak for first time since Ukraine war began: Pentagon

US said that the call 'didn't specifically solve any acute issues or lead to a direct change in what the Russians are doing or what they are saying'

Ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder leaves board of Russian oil firm amid criticism over ties with Putin
World

Ex-German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder leaves board of Russian oil firm amid criticism over ties with Putin

Berlin on Thursday stripped Schroeder -- Germany's chancellor from 1998 to 2005 -- of official perks over ties with Russia

Ukraine army ordered Azovstal troops to stop fighting: commander
World

Ukraine army ordered Azovstal troops to stop fighting: commander

The comments came as Moscow said 1,908 Ukrainian troops trapped in the factory have surrendered since Monday