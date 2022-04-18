Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists Joe Biden visits Ukraine even as White House says ‘no plans’
While the US president has said he was personally ready to travel to Ukraine, the White House over the past week has continued to insist that Joe Biden has no plans to visit the war-torn country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to visit Ukraine and see the carnage that Russian troops have exacted on the civilian population.
"It’s his decision of course, and about the safety situation, it depends," Zelenskyy told "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper. "I think he is the leader of the United States, and that’s why he should come here to see."
According to a report by Fox News, Zelenskyy labeled Russia’s actions in Ukraine a genocide, saying his country had "substantial evidence" to back up its claims.
He invited French President Emmanuel Macron to follow in the footsteps of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and visit Kyiv as the two world leaders continue to discuss how to proceed with peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.
When asked if he wanted Biden to visit, Zelenskyy said not only that he wanted to see the US president in Kyiv but also thinks that such a visit will happen.
Biden himself has said he was personally ready to travel to Ukraine, but the White House over the past week has continued to insist that Biden has no plans to visit.
"No. no," Psaki said in answer to questions Friday by "Pod Save America" podcast hosts on whether the administration was even considering sending the president to Kyiv.
"We are not sending the president to Ukraine," she added firmly.
Johnson and Zelenskyy enjoyed high praise for their show of solidarity when the two were shown walking defiantly down the streets of Kyiv and speaking with locals.
"This is what democracy looks like," tweeted Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. "This is what courage looks like. This is what true friendship between peoples and between nations looks like."
Zelenskyy renewed his calls for fresh assistance and equipment, saying that Ukraine needs equipment "today," not in "two or three months."
"Some countries are just not offering assistance," Zelenskyy said. "They can send millions, but we can still lose our state. That’s why one has to strike a balance."
The US on Thursday authorized a further $800 million in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance to Ukraine. The White House said that Ukraine has used the previous assistance to "devastating effect."
The new assistance package adds to an already robust assistance package of over $1 billion pledged to Ukraine by Biden since the start of Russia’s campaign.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
More civilians flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
More than six weeks after the invasion began, Russia has pulled its troops from the northern part of Ukraine, around Kyiv, and refocused on the Donbas region in the east now.
EU to discuss another set of sanctions against Russia on 6 April
The new restrictions could target individuals, but could also include a ban on Russian ships using EU ports
Ukraine braces for fall of Mariupol to Russian forces
Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea and Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbas and has laid siege to Mariupol, once a city of more than 400,000 people.