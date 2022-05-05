Volodymyr Zelensky launches crowdfunding platform to help win war

All funds will be transferred to the national bank of Ukraine and allocated to relevant ministries, the Ukrainian president said, indicating that his government would give an update every 24 hours about how the money was being used

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday launched a global crowdfunding platform to help Kyiv win the war with Russia and rebuild the country's infrastructure.

"In one click, you can donate funds to protect our defenders, to save our civilians and to rebuild Ukraine," Zelensky said in English in a video on his Twitter page, launching the United24 platform, which can be found here: u24.gov.ua

We launched United24 @U24_gov_ua global initiative. Its 1st component is an online platform to raise funds in support of 🇺🇦. Other projects & programs will be added soon. You can make a donation in 1 click from any country. Together we will win!#united24 #thepoweroffreedom pic.twitter.com/notUt1P3ZF — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 5, 2022

"Every donation matters for victory."

Nine weeks into Russia's invasion, Ukrainian cities have suffered vast destruction.

"All funds will be transferred to the national bank of Ukraine and allocated to the relevant ministries," Zelensky said, indicating that his government would give an update "every 24 hours" about how the money was being used.

The Ukrainian leader called on ordinary people around the world to help Kyiv defeat Moscow.

"Only together we have the potential to stop the war and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed."

He said Ukraine will "always remember" their contributions.

It is not the first such fundraising effort launched by the Ukrainian government.

In mid-March, it launched an "Aid for Ukraine" website, found at donate.thedigital.gov.ua, in partnership with crypto-firms FTX and Everstake with all donations funnelled to Ukraine's central bank.

Offering donors the chance to give in 10 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, ether, tether and dogecoin, the campaign was an immediate hit with its official website tweeting on March 19: "Over $60M contributed, with $10M donated in a few days!"

Kyiv has received Western military aid, but its army remains far smaller than Russia's.

Zelensky, 44, has addressed parliaments around the world on an almost daily basis, appealing for support amid Moscow's attack.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.