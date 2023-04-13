Vladimir Putin's rival Alexei Navalny 'slowly being poisoned' in Russian jail, Spokesperson says
His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, claims that an unidentified stomach ailment flared up and that he had previously been treated by prison doctors by being injected with an unnamed medication
Moscow: A slow-acting toxin may be to blame for the mystery illness, Alexei Navalny, the imprisoned political rival of Vladimir Putin is experiencing, claimed his spokesperson on Thursday.
According to reports, the opposition leader has lost 8 kg of weight in less than two weeks, and over the weekend, an ambulance was summoned for him.
A maximum-security IK-6 penitentiary colony in Melekhovo, roughly 115 miles east of Moscow, is where Mr. Navalny is being detained.
His spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, claims that an unidentified stomach ailment flared up and that he had previously been treated by prison doctors by being injected with an unnamed medication.
“We do not rule out that at this very time Alexei Navalny is being slowly poisoned, being killed slowly so that it attracts less attention,” she said in the Twitter post.
“He is being held in a punishment cell with acute pain without medical help,” she added.
Kremlin responded to these allegations by saying that it did not monitor his health and that the subject should be handled by the federal prisons service.
Navalny has long been a vocal opponent of Vladimir Putin. He was convicted of extensive fraud and contempt of court in March, and he was given a nine-year prison term.
He has urged his fellow citizens to hold daily protests and branded the Russian invasion of Ukraine “stupid” and “built on lies.”
After returning to Russia from Germany, where he had been recovering from a nerve agent attack, Navalny was detained in January 2021.
He had been poisoned with novichok during a campaign tour to Siberia after becoming ill on a flight to Moscow.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UN Security Council concerned over Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus
China and Brazil, for their part, condemned nuclear proliferation in general as the Council met to discuss the 25 March announcement from Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russia may deploy intercontinental missiles in Belarus if necessary: Lukashenko
Although Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that the tactical missiles would remain under Moscow's control, Lukashenko suggested he could use them with Russia's agreement if Belarus was threatened with destruction
Putin signs decree on routine spring conscription, calls 147,000 citizens for military service
Last September Putin signed an order calling up 120,000 people for the autumn campaign. At the time, Tass quoted the defence ministry as saying the conscription was not in any way related to the special military operation, Russia's official term for the war in Ukraine