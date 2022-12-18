Vladimir Putin meets top military generals amid reports of new wave of attacks in Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has met his military chiefs, amid reports that he is planning to launch a new wave of attacks in Ukraine.

He spent most of Friday at the headquarters of the “special military operation”, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

The Russian President was accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Armed Forces chief Valeriy Gerasimov.

The meeting with the top military generals comes amid claims by Ukraine that Moscow is preparing to launch a new offensive after a string of defeats.

“We will listen to the commanders in each operational direction, and I would like to hear your proposals on our immediate and medium-term actions,” Putin was seen telling military leaders in footage on state TV.

Kyiv’s forces have made a series of major advances in recent months, including retaking Kherson — the only major city captured by Russian forces so far.

The collapse of Moscow’s forces in eastern Ukraine earlier this year saw military leaders come in for sustained criticism from pro-Kremlin media.

The meeting followed claims by the commander of Ukraine’s military, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, that Moscow could seek to launch a new offensive in early 2023. He warned that Russia was preparing around 200,000 troops for the attack.

“I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv,” he added. “I know how many combat units I have right now, how many combat units I have to create by the end of the year – and, most importantly, not to touch them in any way now. No matter how hard it is.”

He added that the attack could originate “in the direction of Kyiv” and may be launched from Belarus.

In February, Russian troops advanced towards the Ukrainian capital Kyiv after crossing the border from Belarus.

