A biotech founder, Vivek Ramaswamy, who is also gearing up as a Republican presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 US Presidential Elections, recently shared a video where he can be seen giving “golden advice” to a teenage boy on how to become successful in life. While the 16-year-old looked pretty convinced, the video has also left the internet impressed. Taking to Instagram, Ramaswamy shared the video of his interaction with the boy with a caption that reads, “Be contrarian. Be right. Look for this kid on the cover of Forbes magazine 2040.” Notably, the video is from an event where the businessm came in as the chief guest.

As the video plays, the teen identified as Josh can be seen approaching Ramaswamy and saying, “I’m trying to be successful with myself you know and I was wondering if I can get some advice.” Explaining in details, Ramaswamy said, “So the way I achieved success follow a simple formula. Find where the pack is going and then figure out what they missed.”

Check the video here:

While the video was shared on 29 April, it has so far amassed lakhs of views, over 24,000 likes, and a lot of comments from users. People while posting reactions to the video wrote, “The pause before he gives his example is what being legit is like. No bs answer he’s memorized or someone prepared him for”, “Vivek is a national treasure. Protect this man at all costs”, “Nice…. We need people like you that are role models for young people to aspire, hope, and dream knowing they have a purpose. I sometimes feel those are things are young people are missing today. They don’t dream or have hope. Well done Vivek”, etc.

In the meantime, Vivek Ramaswamy who is vigorously campaigning across US states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina ahead of the 2024 Presidential Elections entered the race back in February this year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.