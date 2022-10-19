Visitors travelling to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 must download two spyware apps, security experts raise alarm

New Delhi: Everyone who visits Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 must download two apps called Ehteraz and Hayya. Some experts have raised concerns that both apps allow the government to track your movements and access your personal information.

Ehteraz is a COVID-19 tracking app, whereas Hayya is an official World Cup app that can be used to track match tickets as well as access Qatar’s free Metro.

According to media reports, the COVID-19 app Ehteraz specifically requests access to several mobile rights, including the ability to read, delete, or change all content on the phone, as well as connect to WiFi and Bluetooth, override other apps, and prevent the phone from going into sleep mode.

The Ehteraz app, which all visitors to Qatar over the age of 18 must download, also provides an overview of your exact location, the ability to make direct phone calls, and the ability to disable your screen lock.

The Hayya app does not ask for as much, but it does include several important features. Among other things, the app asks for permission to share your personal information with virtually no restrictions. Furthermore, the Hayya app allows you to pinpoint your phone’s precise location, prevent it from entering sleep mode, and view the phone’s network connections.

When these two apps are downloaded on your device, you agree to the terms of the contract, which are quite generous. You essentially hand over all of your phone’s data, and give the app’s administrators the ability to read, change, and tweak things. If they have the capability, which is believed they do, will also be able to retrieve information from other apps.

With inputs from agencies

