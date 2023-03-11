Visitors take lewd pictures with female character statues at Japan’s Ghibli Park, probe ordered

Visitors taking lewd and indecent selfies with character statues at Japan’s Ghibli theme park will now have to face punishment as authorities have vowed to take action against such people.

The recent crackdown comes after pictures of men pretending to sexually assault female character statues surfaced on Twitter in February.

Ghibli Park is an acclaimed theme park dedicated to the works of animation company Studio Ghibli which is behind the production of Academy Award-winning Spirited Away and My Neighbour Totoro. It is in Aichi prefecture of Japan.

“We have NO COMMENT on this matter.”

Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura in a press conference asked Ghibli Park operators to immediately put an end to any improper behaviour by visitors.

He said, “It is extremely regrettable. We will take firm action because it (Ghibli Park) is located within the prefectural park.”

Talking about the pictures of young men at Ghibli Park that have now gone viral and have angered many, Omura said, “Ghibli Park is a place for adults and children to have fun while experiencing Ghibli films. I don’t want people who do things that many find offensive to come to the park.”

The photos show a man taking upskirt photos of a character called “Marnie” from the 2014 movie When Marnie Was There. Another picture showed a man groping Teru, a character from Tales From Earthsea.

Fans fume over indecent behaviour

Many have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the lewd pictures with female characters.

A user wrote, “This is Japan: At the newly opened Ghibli Park, men are taking inappropriate photos with the female character’s figurines. When asked for comments, the Ghibli Park stated that they will not be making any comments, nor be addressing this issue to the customers. Disgusting.”

“Don’t let this slide,” said another user displeased by Ghibli Park officials who haven’t commented on the issue.

