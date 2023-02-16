YouTubers taking their social experiments too far for the views is not something that is unheard of. However, you may have never seen a YouTube video leading to accusations of initiating a war. This charge has been made against YouTubers, Josh Pieters and Archie Manners after the duo flew a mock spy balloon over the Chinese embassy in London. They had purchased a white balloon from eBay that resembled the one that was shot down by the United States recently. However, the police stopped the stunt after they got a call from the embassy’s security. In a video of their prank, Pieters and Manners sarcastically said that sending a real spy balloon over China would “require the coordination of international government agencies with sign off from presidents and prime ministers.” As a joke, the duo decided to equip their mini balloon with a GoPro and fly it over the Chinese embassy in London.

The pranksters, who go by the name Josh and Archie, decided to capitalise on the ongoing US-China tensions regarding surveillance balloons. The uproar began after the United States shot down a high altitude ‘spy’ balloon in its airspace and accused China of sending it. China for its part has maintained that the object was a weather balloon that entered into American airspace due to strong winds. Since then the controversy has snowballed, with both sides accusing each other of surveillance. “We thought that considering the Chinese are such fans of these balloons that they would have liked it,” Pieters said.

In the clip, the YouTubers filled up a weather balloon, bought on eBay, with helium from a party-supply store. After this, the pair headed to the Chinese embassy and slowly lifted the balloon on a rope till it was above the roof of the building.

But later, the police officers put a halt to their joke and said that this stunt could be offensive to people inside the embassy. Manners and Pieters clarified to the officers that their intention wasn’t to offend anyone and brought down the balloon quickly to pop it. The British pranksters have been accused of trying to begin World War III after performing this stunt.

Have a look at this video here:

Their video received a wide range of reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “From funny videos to international politics and war, you two never cease to impress.” One individual quipped, “This is singlehandedly the wildest thing someone has done on YouTube.”

Some viewers were left shocked by this experiment and accused the pranksters of trying to start a war. A user commented, “No way, this is mad.” Another remarked, “Bro is literally performing acts that could change the worlds timeline and create wars”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.